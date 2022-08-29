AAI Recruitment 2022: Airports Authority of India (AAI) has released a recruitment notification, inviting candidates to apply for the posts of Junior Assistant and others. Interested candidates can apply online by visiting the official website of AAI at aai.aero. A total of 156 vacant posts will be filled through this recruitment drive. As per the detailed notification, Applications are invited by from the eligible candidates who are domicile of Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Karnataka, Kerala, Pondicherry, and Lakshadweep islands. The registration process will begin from September 01, 2022.Also Read - NEET UG 2022: When, Where to Check NEET Answer Key? Read Details Here

Applicants can submit the application form till September 30, 2022. Before applying for the posts, the candidates should ensure that he/she fulfils the eligibility and others norms mentioned in the Advertisement.

AAI Recruitment 2022 Important Dates

Opening Date for On-line Registration of Application: September 01, 2022

Last Date of submission of Online Application with Fee through Debit/Credit Card/UPI/Net Banking etc.(Payment of Application Fee through PayU): September 30, 2022

AAI Recruitment 2022 Vacancy Details

Name of the post and number of vacancy

Junior Assistant (Fire Service) NE-4: 132 posts Junior Assistant (Office) NE-4: 10 posts Senior Assistant (Accounts) NE-6: 13 posts Senior Assistant (Official Language)NE-6: 01 posts

AAI Recruitment 2022 Salary

Junior Assistant (Fire Service) NE-4 : 31000-92000

: 31000-92000 Junior Assistant (Office) NE-4 : 31000-92000

: 31000-92000 Senior Assistant (Accounts) NE-6: 36000-110000

36000-110000 Senior Assistant (Official Language)NE-6: 36000-110000

AAI Recruitment 2022 Eligibility Criteria

Junior Assistant (Fire Service) NE-4: 10th Pass + 3 years’ approved regular Diploma in Mechanical/Automobile/ Fire with minimum 50% marks (OR) ii) 12th Pass (Regular Study) with 50% marks.

10th Pass + 3 years’ approved regular Diploma in Mechanical/Automobile/ Fire with minimum 50% marks (OR) ii) 12th Pass (Regular Study) with 50% marks. Junior Assistant (Office) NE-4: Graduate with typing speed 30 wpm in English (or) 25 wpm in Hindi.

Graduate with typing speed 30 wpm in English (or) 25 wpm in Hindi. Senior Assistant (Accounts) NE-6: Graduates preferably B.Com with computer training course of 03 to 06 months.

Graduates preferably B.Com with computer training course of 03 to 06 months. Senior Assistant (Official Language)NE-6: Masters in Hindi with English as a subject at Graduation level OR Masters in English with Hindi as a subject at Graduation level. OR Masters in any subject apart from Hindi/English from recognized University along with Hindi and English as compulsory /optional subjects at graduation level.

AAI Recruitment 2022 Selection Procedure

Candidates who want to apply for the posts mentioned above can check the education qualification and selection process through the official notification shared below

AAI Recruitment 2022 How to Apply Online?

Eligible candidates can apply online at aai.aero from September 01, 2022. Candidates should have a valid personal e-mail ID & Mobile No. and must ensure that it is active during the entire recruitment process. Only candidates who are Domicile of Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Karnataka, Kerala, Pondicherry and Lakshadweep islandscan apply for the above post. For more details, candidates can check the official notification shared above.