AISHE Report 2020-2021: BTech Only UG Programme in Country With Dip in Admission, Lowest in 5 Years| Detailed Report Here

AISHE Report 2020-2021: As per response in AISHE 2020-21, about 79.06% of the total students are enrolled in undergraduate level courses and 11.5% are enrolled in postgraduate-level courses.

AISHE Report 2020-2021: According to the latest report of the All India Survey on Higher Education (AISHE) released by the Education Ministry on Sunday night, Engineering is the only undergraduate programme in the country that has seen a decline in student enrollment over the last five years, even as overall admission numbers at the Bachelor’s level have increased. Among Disciplines at the undergraduate level, enrollment is highest in Arts (33.5%), followed by Science (15.5%), Commerce (13.9%), and Engineering & Technology (11.9%).

As per response in AISHE 2020-21, about 79.06% of the total students are enrolled in undergraduate level courses and 11.5% are enrolled in postgraduate-level courses. The Ministry has been conducting the All India Survey on Higher Education (AISHE) since 2011, covering all higher educational institutions located in Indian Territory and imparting higher education in the country. The survey collects detailed information on various parameters such as student enrollment, teacher data, infrastructure data, financial data, and so on.

WHAT DOES AISHE REPORT SUGGEST FOR THE POSTGRADUATE LEVEL?

Among streams at the postgraduate level, the maximum students are enrolled in Social Science (20.56%) followed by science (14.83%).

AISHE REPORT: CHECK KEY TAKEAWAYS

STUDENTS ENROLLMENT

The total enrollment in higher education has increased to nearly 4.14 crore in 2020-21 from 3.85 crore in 2019-20. Since 2014-15, there has been an increase of around 72 Lakh in the enrolment (21%). The Female enrolment has increased to 2.01 crore from 1.88 crore in 2019-20. There has been an increase of around 44 Lakh (28%) since 2014-15.

The percentage of female enrolment to total enrolment has increased from 45% in 2014-15 to around 49% in 2020-21.

As per 2011 population projections for 18-23 years age group, GER has increased to 27.3 from 25.6 in

2019-20.

NUMBER OF INSTITUTION The total number of Universities / University like institutions registered is 1,113, Colleges 43,796 and Standalone Institutions 11,296.

During 2020-21, the number of Universities has increased by 70, and the number of Colleges has increased by 1,453.

Since 2014-15, there has been increase of 353 Universities (46.4%) HIGHEST NUMBER Of UNIVERSITIES The highest number of Universities is in Rajasthan (92), Uttar Pradesh (84), and Gujarat (83). STATES WITH THE HIGHEST COLLEGE DENSITY The States with the Highest college density: Karnataka (62), Telangana (53), Kerala (50), Himachal Pradesh (50), Andhra Pradesh (49), Uttarakhand (40), Rajasthan (40), Tamilnadu (40). TOP 8 DISTRICTS WITH THE HIGHEST NUMBER OF COLLEGES The Top 8 Districts with the Highest number of Colleges: Bangalore Urban (1058), Jaipur (671), Hyderabad (488), Pune (466), Prayagraj (374), Rangareddy (345), Bhopal (327) and Nagpur (318). TOP 8 STATES IN TERMS OF NUMBER OF COLLEGE Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra, Karnataka, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu, Madhya Pradesh, Andhra Pradesh, and Gujarat are the top 8 States in terms of the number of colleges. For more details, check the All India Survey on Higher Education (AISHE) report pdf shared above.