AISSEE Admit Card 2021 Released: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the AISSEE 2021 Admit Cards for the upcoming Sainik School Entrance Examination today. The candidates who have registered to participate in the All India Sainik Schools Entrance Exam 2021 can download the Sainik School Admit Card 2021 via the official exam portal aissee.nta.nic.in.

The candidates can also get access of the admit card via the direct link available below. By clicking on the below-given link, candidates will get direct access to Sainik School Entrance Exam 20212 Admit Cards easily.

For the convenience of the students, we have also mentioned the process via which the candidates can download the AISSEE 2021 Admit Card:

Step 1: Visit official website i.e. aissee.nta.nic.in

Step 2: Find and Click on Link ‘Download Admit Card – AISSEE 2021’

Step 3: You will be redirected to a new page with input fields

Step 4: Enter your Application Number, Date of Birth and Security Pin

Step 5: Verify all the details and submit it on the website

Step 6: Download the hall ticket and take printout for future reference

Download AISSEE Admit Card 2021 – Direct Link (Available Now)

The exam is scheduled to be held on 7th February 2021 and the hall tickets issued today are mandatory for candidates to carry to the exam centre, without which they will not be granted entry into the exam hall.

The admit cards contain details such as- candidate’s name, roll number, exam centre, date, and venue etc.