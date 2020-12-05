AISSEE 2021 exam date: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has extended the last date for submission of application for the All India Sainik School Exam (AISSEE) 2021 to December 18. Also Read - NTA CSIR UGC NET Answer Key 2020 Out: Know Here Steps to Download & Raise Objections

As per the latest notification, the last date for payment of fee online has also been extended till 18 December 2020 up to 11.50 pm. The application correction window will open in the third week of December 2020.

Accordingly, the exam stands rescheduled and the AISSEE 2021 will now be conducted on February 7, 2021. Earlier the last date to fill AISSEE 2021 application form was December 3 and the exam was scheduled to be held on January 10, 2021.

Notably, the AISSEE is conducted for admissions to Class 6 and 9 in 33 Sainik Schools across the country.

For Admission to Class 6th, the candidates should be between 10 and 12 years as on 31.03.2021.

For Class 9 Admission, the candidates should be between 13 and 15 years as on 31.03.2021 and should have passed Class 8, from a recognised school, at the time of admission.