AISSEE 2021 Result Declared: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has declared the All India Sainik School Entrance Exam (AISSEE) 2021 result today, on 13 March 2021. Students seeking admission to Class 6 and Class 9 in 33 Sainik schools across the country can check their AISSEE result on the official website – aissee.nta.nic.in.

Qualifying marks

Students need a minimum of 25 per cent in each subject, as well as an aggregate score of minimum 40 per cent, to qualify the exam for admission to Class 6 and Class 9 of Sainik School.

AISSEE 2021 Result: Things to note

1. The NTA had released the AISSEE 2021 final answer key on Friday. The results would be calculated on the basis of the final answer key.

2. Final admission will be done on the basis of a number of factors including reserved seats ratio, medical fitness and verification of documents.

3. AISSEE cut-off marks vary from school to school.

4. These documents are mandatory for admission – income certificate of parents, caste certificate, date of birth certificate of the candidate, report cards of Class 5 or Class 8, domicile certificate of the state, transfer certificate, AISSEE score card, AISSEE admit card.

5. Tie breaker –

In case of a tie, the marks scored in individual papers will be considered in the following order.

Order of priority Class 6 Class 9 1. Mathematics Mathematics 2. Intelligence Intelligence 3. Language English 4. General Knowledge General Science 5. Lower Age Social Science 6. – Lower Age

AISSEE 2021 Result: How to check

Step 1: Visit the official site of AISSEE – aissee.nta.nic.in

Step 2: Click on ‘AISSEE Result 2021’ link on the home page

Step 3: Enter login details

Step 4: Your result will display on the screen

Step 5: Download the result and take a print out for future reference.