AISSEE 2024: Last Date to Apply For All India Sainik Schools Entrance Examination Extended; Exam Date Changed

Due to a clash between some major national examinations, the National Testing Agency(NTA) has extended the registration process for the All India Sainik Schools Entrance Examination (AISSEE)-2024. Now

Due to a clash between some major national examinations, the National Testing Agency(NTA) has extended the registration process for the All India Sainik Schools Entrance Examination (AISSEE)-2024. Now, the last date to submit the AISSEE application form is December 20, 2023. NTA will open the AISSEE correction window from December 22 to December 24, 2023. During this application correction window period, candidates will be able to make corrections in any of the details submitted by them in their Exam Application Form online. They will also be able to replace the documents already uploaded with the correct documents, in case there has been an error in uploading.

NTA has also revised the AISSEE-2024 exam date. Earlier scheduled for January 21, the All India Sainik Schools Entrance Examination will now be held on January 28. Check the revised schedule, important dates, and how to fill the application form.

