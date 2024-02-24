AISSEE 2024 Provisional Answer Key at exams.nta.ac.in(Soon); Check Sainik Schools Entrance Result Date

Home

AISSEE 2024 Provisional Answer Key Release Date And Time: The National Testing Agency (NTA) will release the AISSEE 2024 Provisional Answer Key at https://exams.nta.ac.in/AISSEE anytime soon; the candidates can access it by entering their registration number and date of birth. All India Sainik Schools Entrance Examination (AISSEE) was held for admission to Class VI and XI at different centres located across the country on January 28, 2024.

AISSEE 2024 Provisional Answer Key Release Date And Time

Presently, NTA will display the scanned images of OMR AISSEE Answer Sheets and recorded responses by the machine, of all the candidates. The exact date of display of scanned images of OMR answer sheets will be communicated after the examination on the NTA website. As per media reports, the AISSEE Result 2024 is likely to be declared in the first week of March 2024; however, it is tentative.

Before the declaration of the AISSEE Result, applicants will be allowed to submit representation, online, against the OMR grading by paying a non-refundable processing fee of Rs. 100 per question challenged. Representations made by the candidates against the OMR grading will be verified by the NTA from the actual record and the same will be updated in the data if challenges are found to be correct. However, no intimation in this regard will be sent to individual candidates.

AISSEE 2024 Provisional Answer Key Objection Fee

Candidates will be given an opportunity to make the online challenge, within a specified period, against the provisional Answer Key on payment of non-refundable processing fee of Rs.200/-per answer challenged.

