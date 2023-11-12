Home

AISSEE 2024: Registrations For Sainik School Admissions For Class 6, 9 Underway; Check Fee, Eligibility

All-India Sainik Schools Entrance Examination (AISSEE)-2024 will be held on January 21, 2024 for the academic year 2024-25.

AISSEE 2024 Exam Date: The National Testing Agency(NTA) is all set to hold the All-India Sainik Schools Entrance Examination (AISSEE)-2024 for the academic year 2024-25. Through this competitive examination, candidates can take admission in Class VI and Class IX in 33 Sainik Schools across the country. The last date for submission of online application forms is December 12. Speaking of the schedule, the All-India Sainik Schools Entrance Examination (AISSEE)-2024 will be conducted on January 21.

Sainik School Application Fee

Candidates belonging to General/Wards of Defence personnel and ex-servicemen/OBC (NCL) as per the central list will have to Rs 650 as an application fee. Meanwhile, candidates belonging to Scheduled Castes/Scheduled Tribes must pay Rs. 500 as an application fee.

Common Services Centres (CSC)

There are more than 1.5 lakhs Common Services Centres (CSC) across the country which will provide the desired support to candidates from urban as well as rural areas in online submission of application forms and payment of fees through e-wallet. The list of the Common Services Centre is available on the website: www.csc.gov.in.

All-India Sainik Schools Entrance Examination – Check Schedule

All-India Sainik Schools Entrance Examination – Eligibility Criteria

For admission to Sainik Schools:

For admission to Class VI: A candidate should be between 10 and 12 years as on 31 March 2024 for admission to Class VI, i.e. he/she should have been born between 01 April 2012 and 31 March 2014 (both days inclusive) for admission to the academic year 2024-25.

Admission for Girls is open for Class VI. Age criteria is same as for boys. Candidates are advised to check the availability of seats for girls from Appendix VI-A carefully( as given in the information bulletin).

For admission to Class IX:

A candidate should be between 13 and 15 years as on 31 March 2024, for admission to Class IX, i.e. he/ she should have been born between 01 April 2009 and 31 March 2011 (both days inclusive) for admission to the academic year 2024-25.

Admission for Girls is open for Class IX, subject to availability of vacancies. Age criteria is same as boys.

He/She should have passed Class VIII exam from a recognized school at the time of admission.

AISSEE 2024 Registrations: Application Form

All-India Sainik Schools Entrance Examination Date

AISSEE 2024 will be held on 21 Jan 2024. (Sunday)

For admission to Class VI: From 02:00 pm to 04:30 pm

For admission to Class IX: From 02:00 pm to 5:00 pm

All-India Sainik Schools Entrance Admit Card

The candidate has to download the Admit Card from the NTA website using their application number and date of birth and appear for the Examination at the given Centre on the date and timing as indicated in his/her Admit Card.

Sainik Schools are English medium residential schools affiliated to CBSE. They prepare cadets to join the National Defence Academy, Indian Naval Academy and other Training Academies, for Officers.

NOTE: Candidates who desire to appear in the exam may read the detailed Information Bulletin for AISSEE-2024 and apply online only at https://exams.nta.ac.in/AISSEE/ between 07.11.2023 and 16.12.2023. The exam fee is also required to be paid online through a payment gateway, using debit/credit cards or internet banking.

