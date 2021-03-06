AISSEE Answer Key 2021: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the AISSEE answer key 2021 and the candidates’ OMR responses for Sainik School entrance test. Candidates are requested to visit the official website at aissee.nta.nic.in to download AISSEE 2021 provisional answer keys and OMR responses. Also Read - Sainik School AISSEE 2021: Answer Key, Result to be Released Soon | How to Download

In case students find discrepancies in the answer key and OMR sheet, they can raise objection by paying the alloted fees against the particular question. While Rs 100 will be charged for objection against OMR answer sheets, Rs 200 per question will be charged for AISSEE answer key. After thoroughly going through the challenged answers, the NTA will release the final answer key along with the result.

“Representations made by the candidates against the OMR grading will be verified by the NTA from the actual record and the same will be updated in the data, if challenges are found to be correct. However, no intimation in this regard will be sent to individual candidates,” NTA said.

How to raise objection Against AISSEE Answer Key 2021:

Step 1: Visit the official website aissee.nta.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the link that says “Display OMR answer sheet/Challenge recorded response & answer key”

Step 3: Login using your credentials

Step 4: Click on ‘Challenge(s) regarding Answer Key’

Step 5: Now, click on options in the next four columns

Step 6: Upload documents in support of your claim

Step 7: Save your claim

Step 8: The questions you have raised objections against will be displayed on your screen

Step 9: Now click on ‘Save your claim’

Step 10: Pay fees

AISSEE 2021 Result: How to Download

Step 1: Visit the official website – sainikschooladmission.in

Step 2: Click on the ‘download result’ link

Step 3: Enter login details- registration number, roll number

Step 4: The AISSEE result will appear on the screen

Step 5: Download and take a print out for further reference.