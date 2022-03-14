AISSEE Class 6 Result 2022: The National Testing Agency, NTA has declared the revised results for the AISSEE Class 6 examination 2022. Those who have appeared for the exams can download the results from the official website, aissee.nta.nic.in. The class 6 revised results have been released after considering the representations received by the students for the revision of the Gender, Category, and Final Answer Key released.Also Read - NEET UG Counselling 2021: Registration For Mop-Up Round Ends Today at mcc.nic.in| Check Details Inside
The official statement issued by NTA reads, "A number of representations were received from the candidates of the All India Sainik Schools Entrance Examination (AISSEE)- 2022 for revision of gender, category and final answer keys, post declaration of the results of the AISSEE 2022."
AISSEE Class 6 Result 2022: Here’s How to Download
- Visit the official website of AISSEE, aissee.nta.nic.in.
- Click on the link that reads, ”AISSEE 2022- NTA Score.”
- Enter the required credentials such as application number, date of birth, security pin and click on submit option.
- Your AISSEE Result 2022 will appear on the screen.
- Download and take a printout of it for future reference.
The AISSEE exam was conducted on March 9, 2022, for admission to class 6 and class 9 at 33 Sainik schools.