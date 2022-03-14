AISSEE Class 6 Result 2022: The National Testing Agency, NTA has declared the revised results for the AISSEE Class 6 examination 2022. Those who have appeared for the exams can download the results from the official website, aissee.nta.nic.in. The class 6 revised results have been released after considering the representations received by the students for the revision of the Gender, Category, and Final Answer Key released.Also Read - NEET UG Counselling 2021: Registration For Mop-Up Round Ends Today at mcc.nic.in| Check Details Inside

The official statement issued by NTA reads, "A number of representations were received from the candidates of the All India Sainik Schools Entrance Examination (AISSEE)- 2022 for revision of gender, category and final answer keys, post declaration of the results of the AISSEE 2022."

AISSEE Class 6 Result 2022: Here’s How to Download

Visit the official website of AISSEE, aissee.nta.nic.in.

Click on the link that reads, ” AISSEE 2022- NTA Score .”

.” Enter the required credentials such as application number, date of birth, security pin and click on submit option.

Your AISSEE Result 2022 will appear on the screen.

will appear on the screen. Download and take a printout of it for future reference.

The AISSEE exam was conducted on March 9, 2022, for admission to class 6 and class 9 at 33 Sainik schools.