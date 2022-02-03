AISSEE Provisional Answer Key 2022: The National Testing Agency, NTA on Thursday released the AISSEE Provisional Answer Key 2022 on its official website. Candidates must note that the All India Sainik Schools Entrance Exam, AISSEE Answer Key 2022 has been released with the OMR Sheets.Also Read - AISSEE Answer Key 2021, OMR Sheet Released For Sainik School Entrance Test. Find Step-by-step Guide to Raise Objection

Those who have appeared in the exam can download the answer key through the official website of AISSEE at aissee.nta.nic.in. The AISSEE exam was conducted on January 9, 2022, in offline mode. You can raise objections, if any, against the answer key too.

AISSEE Provisional Answer Key 2022: Here’s How to Download

Step 1: Go to the official website of AISSEE— aissee.nta.nic.in .

. Step 2: On the homepage, click on, ” AISSEE 2022 – OMR Display, OMR Challenge and Answer Key Challenge .’

.’ Step 3: You have two login options.

Step4: Login either using the Application number, and password, or Application Number and Date of Birth.

Step 5: Key in your required details and click on the ‘Sign in’ button.

Step 6: Your AISSEE Provisional Answer Key 2022 will appear on the screen.

will appear on the screen. Step7: Save, Download AISSEE Provisional Answer Key 2022 and take a printout of it for future reference.

Alternatively, candidates can click on the direct link given below to download the Answer Key.