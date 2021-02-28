AISSEE Result 2021: National Testing Agency (NTA) is expected to announce the All India Sainik School Entrance Exam (AISSEE) result 2021 anytime soon. Ahead of the result, the conducting body will release the much-awaited answer key. Those who appeared for the exam can check the answer key and result on the official site of AISSEE — aissee.nta.nic.in.

Earlier, the written exam result was expected to be declared on February 28. However, no official update on the same as yet.

Once released, candidates can follow these simple steps to check their scores:

Step 1: Visit the official site of NTA AISSEE on aissee.nta.nic.in.

Step 2: Click on AISSEE Result 2021 link available on the home page.

Step 3: Enter login details.

Step 4: Your result would be displayed on the screen.

Step 5: Download the result and take a print out for future reference.

Notably, NTA had conducted the AISSEE on February 7 for admissions to class 6th and 9th in various Sainik Schools across India.

Students have to secure a minimum of 25% marks in each subject and a minimum of 40% aggregate marks to pass the Sainik School entrance exam 2021. Candidates qualifying for the written exams will be called to appear in the medical examination. The final exam result is expected in April 2021.