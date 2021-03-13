AISSEE Result 2021: All India Sainik Schools Entrance Exam (AISSEE) results would be announced anytime soon as the National Testing Agency has finally released the much-awaited final answer key of All India Sainik Schools Entrance Exam. Those who took the exam on February 7 and 14 can access the final answer key on the official website aissee.nta.nic.in and on nta.ac.in. Notably, the results would be calculated on the basis of the final answer key. Also Read - Bigg Boss 13 Heartthrob Asim Riaz Among The Most Searched Celebrities on Google List, Girlfriend Himanshi Khurana Reacts

Instructions regarding the answer keys

5 in key means Question dropped and marks awarded to all candidates E – In key means both 2 and 4 & F in key means both 3 & 4 are correct

Direct Link For AISSEE Final Answer Key

AISSEE Result 2021

The National Testing Agency would release the AISSEE result 2021 soon on the official website. Candidates are advised to keep an eye on the official website for the latest update on the result. Once, released, students can follow below-mentioned steps to check their scores.

Step 1: Visit the official site of NTA AISSEE on aissee.nta.nic.in.

Step 2: Click on AISSEE Result 2021 link available on the home page.

Step 3: Enter login details.

Step 4: Your result would be displayed on the screen.

Step 5: Download the result and take a print out for future reference.

Notably, NTA had conducted the AISSEE for admissions to class 6th and 9th in various Sainik Schools across India.