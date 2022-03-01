AISSEE Result 2022: National Testing Agency, NTA has declared the results for All India Sainik School Entrance Examination, AISSEE 2022. The results have been released on Monday, February 28, 2022. Students who appeared for the exams can check their AISSEE result 2022 for classes 6 and 9 on the official website of AISSEE at aissee.nta.nic.in. To access the AISSEE 2022 exam result, students have to insert their application number and dates of birth.Also Read - Chandigarh Administration Recruitment 2022: Application Invited For Junior Coaches Posts at sportsdeptt.chd.gov.in

AISSEE Result 2022: Here’s How to Download

Visit the official website of AISSEE at aissee.nta.nic.in

Click on the link that reads, ”AISSEE 2022- NTA Score card.”

You will be directed to a new webpage.

Enter credentials such as application number, date of birth, security pin, and click on submit option.

Your AISSEE Result 2022 will appear on the screen.

Save, Download and take a printout of the AISSEE Result 2022 for future reference.

The AISSEE 2022 Exam was held on January 9 for admissions to classes 6 and 9 of Sainik Schools. Earlier, National Testing Agency has released the Sainik school Answer Key 2022 for Class 6 and 9 on its official website. NTA also provided the option for challenging the answer key. Candidates were given an option to submit their objections till February 5, 2022.