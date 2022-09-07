AITT ITI Result 2022: The National Council for Vocational Training (NCVT) has declared the Industrial Training Institutes (ITI) Result 2022 for the 1st year and 2nd year exams 2022.on ncvtmis.gov.in. This year 89.13 percent students passed. About 14.6 lakh students passed out of 16.6 lakh who took the exam.Also Read - NCVT ITI Result 2022 Declared at ncvtmis.gov.in; Here's Direct Link

Candidates can check and download their ITI 1st, 2nd, 3rd, and 4th Semester Exam Results 2022 and download their marksheet or scorecard. Candidates, who appeared for the NCVT ITI 1st and 2nd year examination 2022, can check and download their results on the official website — ncvtmis.gov.in. Certificates will be given to the pass candidates on September 17, 2022. The NCVT ITI results can be checked online through candidate login using their Roll number, semester, and exam system.

How to check NCVT ITI result 2022?

Step 1: Visit the official MIS NCVT website – ncvtmis.gov.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the ITI tab, a dropdown menu will appear on your screen

Step 3: Now click on the NCVT ITI result link. You will be redirected to a new page.

Step 4: Enter your Roll Number, Exam System, and Semester and then click on the submit button.

Step 5: Your NCVT ITI Result will be displayed on your screen.

Step 6: Check and download your NCVT ITI result and take a printout for future reference.

The Directorate General of Training (DGT) under the aegis of the Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship (MSDE) is the premier agency for imparting vocational training to Indian youth under the flagship Skill India program of the government.

It is streamlining the process of enrollment and evaluation of trainees which is now online. It is implemented by ITIs and the duration of these training courses varies between 6 months to 2 years.