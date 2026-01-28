Home

Education

Ajit Pawar death: Maharashtra schools to remain closed till this date after state mourning declaration; check full schedule here

Ajit Pawar death: Maharashtra schools to remain closed till this date after state mourning declaration; check full schedule here

Following the sudden death of NCP leader Ajit Pawar, the government of Maharashtra has declared a 3-day state mourning.

Schools CLOSED- File image

Maharashtra school closure: In a big development after the sudden death of Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister and Nationalist Congress Party chief Ajit Pawar, the Maharashtra government announced a three-day state mourning. Following the announcement, several doubts regarding school closures have surfaced on the social media. Clearing all the doubts, parents should note that all private and government schools of Maharashtra will stay closed till January 30, 2026. Here are all the details you need to know about the Maharashtra school closure and 3 day state-mourning.

What does Maharashtra state mourning mean for you?

As per the government’s instructions, state mourning will be observed from January 28 to January 30, during which the national flag will be flown at half-mast on all buildings where it is flown regularly, the department said in an official communication. There will be no official entertainment during the mourning period, it said.

Read more: Ajit Pawar Family Tree: A look inside Maharashtra’s most influential family

What will remain closed in Maharashtra?

The department further declared that all state government offices across Maharashtra will remain closed on Wednesday on account of the demise of the deputy chief minister. The message, issued under the signature of Under Secretary H P Baviskar, directed all authorities concerned to take necessary action immediately and ensure strict compliance with the instructions. Also, as mentioned earlier, all private and government schools will remain closed till January 30.

Add India.com as a Preferred Source

Read more: Who was Ajit Pawar? A detailed profile of the Maharashtra’s Deputy CM

“As per the instructions of the government of Maharashtra, I am directed to request you to take necessary action accordingly and ensure that the national flag will be flown at half mast throughout the state of Maharashtra from 28.01.2026 to 30.01.2026 (both days inclusive) on all buildings where it is flown regularly and there will be no official entertainment during this period”, Chief Secretary to the Maharashtra government said.

“The Government of Maharashtra hereby declares closing of all offices of the state government throughout the state on account of sad demise of Shri. Ajit Ashatai Anantrao Pawar”, Honourable Deputy Chief Minister, Government of Maharashtra said on Wednesday, January 28th, 2026.

Who was Ajit Pawar?

Nationalist Congress Party chief Ajit Pawar served as Maharashtra’s Deputy Chief Minister for the longest time and was seen as a strong contender to move into the Chief Minister’s office. The NCP leader Ajit Pawar died while he was travelling in a Learjet 45 aircraft operated by VSR Aviation, which crashed on Wednesday.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Exams & Results News on India.com.