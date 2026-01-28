Home

Ajit Pawar educational qualification: How well-educated was Ajit Pawar, Maharashtra’s longest-serving Deputy CM

Ajit Pawar was the longest-serving Deputy Chief Minister of Maharashtra non-consecutively.

In a shocking and tragic incident, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, along with four others were killed in a charter plane crash in Bramati early today. This tragic incident has left everyone in shock. Ajit Pawar was the longest-serving Deputy Chief Minister of Maharashtra non-consecutively. He served in the position for six terms within various governments. He had worked as deputy chief minister in the cabinets of Prithviraj Chavan, Devendra Fadnavis, Uddhav Thackeray, and Eknath Shinde. He is married to Sunetra Pawar, with whom he has two sons, Jay and Parth Pawar. Meanwhile, let’s have a look at the Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar’s educational qualification.

Ajit Pawar finished his early school in Deolali Pravara, located in the Ahmednagar district. He later attended the Maharashtra Board of Education for his Higher Secondary School Examination (12th Grade). In the 1973–74 academic year, he completed his higher secondary studies at High School Baramati.

Ajit Pawar was Maharashtra’s Deputy Chief Minister five different times since 2010. Throughout his tenure, he was responsible for major portfolios such as Finance, Planning, Energy, State Excise, Sports and Youth Welfare, and Minority Development. Ajit Pawar was born in Deolali Pravara village of Rahuri Taluka in the Ahmednagar district of Maharashtra on July 22, 1959. Ajit Pawar was involved in many social service projects as a young man, so he became known as “Ajit Dada.” The nickname referred to his dedication to social service. He also spoke out about farmers’ problems.

Ajit Pawar began his political career in 1991 . He began as a member of the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly , and then served in various ministerial roles . In the same year, he was elected to the Lok Sabha from Baramati, but he later switched to focusing on Maharashtra state politics. His complete name is Ajit Anantrao Pawar.

