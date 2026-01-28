By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.
Ajit Pawar Plane Crash: Mumbai University postpones exams, revised datesheet soon
Ajit Pawar Plane Crash: Mumbai University postpones all exams
Ajit Pawar Plane Crash: Mumbai University postpones all exams
For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Exams & Results News on India.com.