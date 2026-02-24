Home

Who is Akanksha Khess Panna from Bilaspur? Cleared the Civil Judge exam after 3 failed attempts, marriage, and 2 kids; read success story

Success story: Akanksha cleared the exam after three failed attempts while juggling her family duties.

Success Story: Akanksha Khess Panna has emerged as a new name in the success stories of the Civil Judge examination. Panna hails from Bilaspur in Chhattisgarh and received second place in the Scheduled Tribe Open category in the Civil Judge (Junior Division) examination. Now that she has cracked the exam with a great score, Panna shared a golden piece of advice with the candidates. She urged preparing for both the Prelims and Mains exams simultaneously, as the time between the two is relatively less. The most surprising part of her journey is that she cracked the examination after her marriage. Panna earned her LLB degree after marriage and has two sons. The success story of Akanksha has left everyone in immense pride.

Who is Akanksha Khess Panna?

Akanksha Khess Panna is from Chattisgarh’s Bilaspur. She attained her law degree after marriage and has two sons aged 3 and 8. She told Local 18 that she completed her law degree in the year 2019 and kept appearing for the exam. The success didn’t just happen overnight, as she had made three failed attempts. However, over time, she evaluated her mistakes carefully as to where she was lacking. This led her to change the strategies and improve the preparation strategy. Later, she achieved what she wanted by clearing the exam after three attempts.

Akanksha’s advice for the judiciary students

The advice of Akanksha Khess Panna to the students preparing for the law is that they must prepare for the mains and prelims examinations simultaneously. According to Panna, the time between the two exams is almost three months, which is comparatively less time to study rigorously for clearing the exam.

Akanksha’s journey

The journey of Chattisgarh’s Akanksha is inspirational for multiple reasons. Firstly, Panna completed her law degree after getting married. In addition, she has two sons aged 8 and 3. She cleared the exam while juggling her family responsibilities and examination pressure.

Symbol of inspiration for women in India

The journey of Akanksha will continue to exist as a symbol of inspiration and resilience among women. She not only cleared the judiciary exam after three failed attempts but also juggled between her family responsibilities and academic pressure. The journey of Panna is a great symbol of unity, resilience, and passion for the women all around India. When girls are still not encouraged enough to study and build their own careers, the story of Akanksha has set a benchmark.

