Akansh Dull UPSC topper: Meet Akansh Dhull who secured All India Rank 3 in Civil Services Main Result 2025

Anuj Agnihotri has topped the civil services examination 2025. Meanwhile, Rajeshwari Suve M and Akansh Dhull bagged the second and third ranks, respectively.

UPSC CSE Result 2025: Akansh Dhull, UPSC topper who secured All India Rank 3 in Civil Services(Main) Result 2025. Candidates can download the UPSC CSE Final Main Result 2025 at upsc.gov.in. The Civil Services Examination is regarded as one of the toughest competitive exams in India. The exam is held by the Union Public Service Commission annually. Every year, thousands of aspirants appear for the exam. Only a handful of candidates are able to pass this very difficult examination.

The civil services examination is conducted annually in three stages — preliminary, main and interview — by the UPSC to select officers of the Indian Administrative Service (IAS), Indian Foreign Service (IFS) and Indian Police Service (IPS) among others. Anuj Agnihotri has topped the civil services examination 2025. Meanwhile, Rajeshwari Suve M and Akansh Dhull bagged the second and third ranks, respectively.

