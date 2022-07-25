Akasa Air Recruitment 2022: Akasa Air has released a recruitment notification, inviting eligible candidates to apply for the posts of Cabin Crew-Freshers, and Experienced Cabin Crew. Interested candidates can apply online through the official website of Akasa Air at akasaair.com. As per the official notification, the last date to submit the application form is July 30, 2022. “This is a remote position,” reads the official notification. Candidates can check the education qualification, selection process, and other details here.Also Read - SSC Recruitment 2022: Register For Junior Translator, Other Posts Till August 04| Check Salary, Notification Here

Akasa Air Recruitment 2022 Important Dates

Last Date to Apply Online: July 30, 2022

Akasa Air Recruitment 2022 Vacancy Details

Cabin Crew-Freshers

Experienced Cabin Crew

Akasa Air Recruitment 2022 Eligibility Criteria

Candidates who want to apply for the posts mentioned above can check the education qualification, and selection process through the recruitment notification shared below. Also Read - Coal India Limited Recruitment 2022: Apply For 481 Management Trainee Posts Before August 07| Read Details Here

Akasa Air Recruitment 2022: Check Job Role, Other Details Here

Requirements For Cabin Crew-Freshers

Indian Nationals with Valid Passport, PAN Card, and Aadhar Card.

Minimum Age : For freshers with no past flying experience is 18 years up to 28 years.

: For freshers with no past flying experience is 18 years up to 28 years. Minimum Height: 157 cms for females and 170 cms for males (and weight in proportion).

157 cms for females and 170 cms for males (and weight in proportion). Minimum Education: 10+2 (Class 12th), must be fluent in English and Hindi.

10+2 (Class 12th), must be fluent in English and Hindi. Must be medically fit as per DGCA.

BMI range for females 18 – 22 and for males 18 – 25.

No visible tattoos/marks.

The nature of your job will require travel, working for long hours and in shifts.

Requirements For Experienced Cabin Crew

Indian Nationals with Valid Passport, PAN Card, and Aadhar Card.

For experienced candidates, the upper limit to apply for the position is 39 years.

Minimum Height: 157 cm for females and 170 cm for males (and weight in proportion).

157 cm for females and 170 cm for males (and weight in proportion). Minimum Education: 10+2 (Class 12th), must be fluent in English and Hindi.

10+2 (Class 12th), must be fluent in English and Hindi. Must be 21 years of age & medically fit as per DGCA.

BMI range for females 18 – 22 and for males 18 – 25.

No visible tattoo/marks.

The nature of your job will require travel, working for long hours and in shifts.

Any cabin crew who has a minimum of 1 year of experience as Senior Cabin Crew (SCC) are eligible to apply for the position of Inflight Manager.

How to Apply Online For Akasa Air Recruitment 2022?

Visit the official website of Akasa Air at akasaair.com

On the homepage, click on the Careers section available n the bottom of the homepage.

Click on Explore Opportunities.

Now click on the desired job opening.

Click on the “I’m Interested” option.

Upload your resume.

Fill out the application form and click on the next option.

Follow the application process and pay the application fee, if any.

For more details, check the official website of Akasa Air at akasaair.com. Also Read - IB Recruitment 2022: Apply For 766 Group B, C Posts at mha.gov.in| Check Salary Here