We have some important news for the candidates who are preparing for AKTU Semester Exams. According to the reports, Dr. APJ Abdul Kalam Technical University will be conducting the final year semester examination for the candidates who missed to appear for the semester examinations due to the COVID-19 pandemic for the 2019-20 academic session. According to the reports, the examination will be held from January 7, 2021.

Along with this, the sub-semester exams for the first, second and third-year students which were discontinued due to the pandemic will also be re-organized from January 7, 2021.

The candidates must note that the AKTU final semester examinations will be conducted by following all the required COVID-19 safety protocols and SOPs issued by the state government and the government of India.

The university in order to contain the infections had instructed the staff members to arrange tentative exam centres for conducting the examinations.