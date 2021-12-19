New Delhi: Keeping students’ demand to conduct semester exams online aside, Dr. APJ Abdul Kalam Technical University (AKTU) recently released a detailed scheduled and confirmed that the forthcoming examinations will be held in pen and paper mode. The notification reportedly stated that examinations for the odd semester will be held offline at various examination centers from December 28 to January 15.Also Read - JEE Main, UPCET 2021: Important Update For Reserved Category Candidates

Following this, AKTU students intensified their protest terming the varsity's decision to hold offline exams as 'worst'. "Why AKTU Lucknow is forcing offline exams, when students are not feeling safe?" a student asked on Twitter referring to the rising number of Omicron cases across the country. Notably, the cumulative tally of the Omicron cases in India reached 143 after fresh infections were detected from four states—Telangana, Maharashtra, Karnataka, and Kerala.

Take a look at some other tweets here:-

Even Banaras Hindu University is taking Online exam.

If we are Corona resist or the teachers of @AKTU_Lucknow

They meet in online meeting and decide the exams should be done offline.

Hypocrisy #aktuOnlineExam #postponeAktuSem @aajtak @ETVUPpolitics @News18UP @myogiadityanath — Aktu_Online_Exam (@WahidAl68896967) December 10, 2021

@timesofindia #AKTUonlineexam Request you to get the online exam done because Omicron infection is spreading very fast.Please help 😩😩 — Shivam Maurya (@ShivamM71693775) December 19, 2021

I don't understand why U.P Gov. are taking so much time to take any decision.We all see that in Apr.2021 the conditions get worst becoz of 2nd wave and many of us lost our closed ones. So, why Gov. are not understanding from the past experiences #aktuonlineexam #YogiAdityanath — Navya Nigam (@nigam_navya) December 15, 2021

Earlier, Shauryaveer Singh, national secretary of NSUI had also extended support to the protesting students, saying, “The government cannot suppress the voice of AKTU students demanding online exams. Till such time their demands are not met, we will continue to support them.”

Meanwhile, candidates are advised to keep a check on the official website-aktu.ac.in for the latest updates regarding odd semester exams.