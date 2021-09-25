New Delhi: Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Technical University (AKTU), Lucknow is expected to declare the results of carryover papers (COP) on Saturday. “Good News for All Students. University is processing the COP results and shall be declared today by late-night”, the AKTU said in a social media post.

The AKTU had conducted the carryover examinations for all semesters of the B.Tech courses along with the regular examinations.

AKTU Results 2021 | Step-by-step guide to check scores