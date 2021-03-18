New Delhi: The candidates who are preparing for AKTU UPSEE 2021, we have some important news for you. The registration process for the Dr A. P. J Abdul Kalam Technical University (AKTU) Uttar Pradesh State Entrance Examination (UPSEE) is scheduled to begin today i.e., March 18, 2021, according to the reports. The candidates are asked to keep all the details ready for the hassle-free completion of the registration process. UPSEE 2021 shall be conducted for seeking admission in colleges affiliated with the university. Also Read - JEE Main 2021 March Exams to Start Tomorrow, Check All Details And Last Minute Tips Here

For the first time, National Testing Agency (NTA) is going to organise the entrance exam this year, on behalf of the university. Hence, the application process shall be conducted on the official website of NTA i.e., nta.ac.in.

By qualifying for this examination, the candidates can get admission to colleges affiliated with the university. Moreover, they shall be able to pursue courses like B.Pharm, B. Pharm (Lateral Entry), BFA, BFAD, B.Voc, MCA, MCA (integrated), MBA (lateral entry), and many more undergraduate and postgraduate programmes.

Earlier, the AKTU has issued an important public notice on their official website upsee.nic.in. The notice was addressed to candidates willing to seek admission for a B.Tech course in colleges affiliated with the university.

According to the notice, admission to engineering colleges in the state of Uttar Pradesh shall be done based on the candidate’s JEE Main 2021 scores.

This exam is conducted on a national-level by NTA.