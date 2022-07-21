New Delhi: Many women in India have the passion to thrive professionally but lack the opportunity and skills. With this in mind, Ayushi Sinha and Nikhil Bansal co-founded Alippo Learning, a live upskilling platform for Indian women looking to study, grow, and start home businesses. The platform is helping women upskill in multiple categories like baking, cooking, stitching, makeup, and more, and encouraging them to become micro-entrepreneurs from home.Also Read - Microsoft, Apple, Google And Many More: List of Companies That Are Planning to Freeze Hiring, Lay Off Employees

Explain the core idea and the journey of the app?

Many women in India have the passion to thrive professionally but lack the opportunity and skills. With this in mind, we started Alippo Learning, a live upskilling platform for Indian women looking to study, grow, and start home businesses. The platform is helping women upskill in multiple categories like baking, cooking, stitching, makeup and more, and encouraging them to become micro-entrepreneurs from home. We are offering these courses at affordable rates from the comfort of their homes, and then helping them take it further by launching their own businesses from home. Apart from the LIVE practical classes with experts, we also provide doubt sessions and a hyper-active community of like-minded women. We have thousands of stories where these women got inspired by their peers during the course and started pursuing their entrepreneurial journey. Also Read - Google Plans To Test AR Glasses In Public From Next Month

Today, Alippo Learning has built an online community of over 3 lakh women mastering new skills and aims to empower millions of women across the country. Also Read - What Are The Top Brands For Hackers to Steal People's Data Via Phishing?

While there are many apps available in the youth skilling space – what makes you different?

All the apps currently available in the market focus only on the ‘upskilling’ without having a significant outcome of the learning. This is a major gap that we are addressing. We are concentrating on providing skill development-focused training rather than making it a passion-based assignment. In principle, we are creating a unique ecosystem of learning and also encouraging users to apply their knowledge to develop their own businesses. After offering structured skill-based training, Alippo also helps its students in setting up their businesses from home.

How is the app fulfilling the need gaps in this segment?

With 326 million working-age women who are unemployed, India is sitting at the largest untapped economic resource – women in the workforce. The women community is largely underserved and fragmented. We need structured platforms to upskill women and then create relevant outcomes of that skill. Alippo is creating a unique interest-based community similar to a classroom where the women together learn, make friends, ask doubts, share work and feel motivated. Alippo creates further levers of engagement by helping the community with #SheBoss sessions (mentorship sessions about launching a home-business) and providing value-added services like relevant license support and marketing guidance. This helps them in successfully launching their own micro-businesses from home in the categories in baking, cooking, makeup, formulation products, and so on.

What are the key factors that have led to the accelerated growth of Alippo Learning?

Alippo provides a hyper-active community of like-minded women who get inspired by their peers during the course and start pursuing their entrepreneurial journey. Being an inclusive low-cost network of women, Alippo democratizes learning and reduces the entry barriers for women to onboard the platform. The unmatched experience and the value-for-money offerings have been the major key factors for driving the accelerated growth of Alippo.

5. How has Google Play Store helped Alippo learning in its journey so far?

Android and Google Play have also played a substantial role in our growth story and have helped us build an engaged online community. We have seen thousands of inspiring stories coming from across India about how Alippo has changed their lives. Within a year we scaled from 0 to 60k paid customers, 5-to-60-member team, 2 to 25 instructors, staying an EBITDA profitable business. As we launched our Android app, it saw a consistent rating of 4.9 with customers sharing powerful impact stories in the form of reviews. This not only brought trust and credibility but also increased Alippo’s discoverability with the newer audience and boosted organic growth. I cannot be more excited about the future. Today, we have built an online community of over 3 lakh women mastering new skills and aim to empower millions of women across the country through its Android app. Our vision is to create 10 million micro women entrepreneurs in categories like baking, stitching, cooking, makeup, and home decor.