All Central Universities Should Adopt CUET-PG: UGC Chief M Jagadesh Kumar

The CUET-PG will be conducted from June 1 to 10 for academic year 2023-24.

Unlike CUET-UG, the PG edition of the crucial entrance exam is not mandatory for central universities.

New Delhi: University Grants Commission (UGC) Chief M Jagadesh Kumar on Tuesday urged all central universities to adopt the Common University Entrance Test Postgraduate (CUET-PG) from the next academic session. Unlike CUET-UG, the PG edition of the crucial entrance exam is not mandatory for central universities.

“As you are aware, CUET provides a common platform and equal opportunities to candidates across the country, especially those from North-East, rural, and other remote areas and helps to establish better connections with the Universities. A single examination enables the candidates to cover a broad outreach and be part of the admission process to various Central and participating universities,” Kumar said.

The CUET-PG will be conducted from June 1 to 10 for academic year 2023-24. “The National Testing Agency (NTA) has been entrusted with the responsibility of conducting the CUET-UG and PG. All central universities should join CUET-PG just as they have done for CUET-UG, it will enhance the opportunities for students across India to join India’s best universities. Therefore, I urge all central universities to use CUET-PG scores for admission to the PG programmes,” he added.