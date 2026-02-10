Home

Education

AIBE 21 Registration 2026: Applications to be out on THIS date; find direct link, step-by-step guide, and other details here

AIBE 21 Registration 2026: Applications to be out on THIS date; find direct link, step-by-step guide, and other details here

The eligible candidates can register for the AIBE exam on official website: allindiabarexamination.com

Representational Image

AIBE 21 Registration: The Bar Council of India (BCI) is all set to release the registration forms for the All India Bar Examination (AIBE) 21st edition on Wednesday, i.e., February 11. The interested students will be able to register for the exam. The body may charge an application fee from students to fill out the registration forms. Some documents required by the students include a graduation degree certificate, LLB degree details, and Class 10 and 12 certificates, along with a photograph and signature. The last date to register is April 30, 2026. Here, we take you through the details of the registration process.

How to register for the AIBE 21 exam?

You can register for the All India Bar Examination (AIBE) 21 exam by following a few easy steps mentioned below.

Open the official website: allindiabarexamination.com Find the registration link on the open homepage Fill out the necessary details Use your registration credentials to log in Fill out the form carefully Pay the application fee Upload the required documents Click on the ‘Submit’ button

Also Read: Planning to study Biological Sciences? Check top colleges in US

Important dates for the AIBE 21 exam 2026

The registrations for the AIBE exam begin on February 11, 2026, i.e., Wednesday, and will close on April 30, 2026. The correction in applications and payment of the fee can be done till May 1, 2026. The admit cards will be released on May 22, and the exam will be held on June 7.

Add India.com as a Preferred Source

Also Read: BEd and Integrated BEd: Know the difference and which one to opt after Class 12 or graduation to become a teacher

What’s the eligibility for the AIBE 21 exam?

The students who are pursuing the final semester of their law degrees from a BCI-recognised or affiliated university can apply for the AIBE exam. However, it’s important to note that these students must not have any backlogs to cover. The graduates of LLB who have completed their law degree and have not yet received their degree certificate can apply for the AIBE 21st edition exam.

It’s advised to register for the exam on time, without waiting for the deadline. The candidates have to pay the mandatory application fee through online mode to apply for the exam.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Exams & Results News on India.com.