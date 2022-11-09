Grant 52% Reservations For OBCs in Jobs, Hold Caste Census: Students’ Association Writes Fresh Letter to PM Modi

Giving details, Gowd Kiran Kumar, President of AIOBCSA said it will be a historical opportunity for the ruling Government to make a favorable decision to conduct Caste Census to understand the grassroots situation.

Earlier, the AIOBCSA members had written a letter to Prime Minister Modi urging him to take necessary actions to end caste discrimination in universities and colleges.

New Delhi: The All India OBC Students Association (AIOBCSA) in a letter on Wednesday urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to hold caste census and extend 52 per cent reservations for OBCs in employment and also admissions to higher institutions.

“We request you to conduct caste census and extend reservations to social and educational backward classes according to their social and educational backwardness percentage. The caste census is a historical due, and the country has not conducted a full-fledged caste census after 1931,” the AIOBCSA said in the letter.

He further added that the data will also help the government make effective policy decisions for designing and implementing social welfare schemes for OBCS.

“We strongly believe that all except OBCs other social categories are getting their due share of reservation. This fact will strongly impact the future of OBCs. We strongly feel that you will be remembered for conducting the caste census as one of the champions of social justice in the hearts of OBCs. If we are not conducting caste census, we will lose a historical opportunity to empower OBCs,” the AIOBCSA added in the letter.

In a letter, they had also urged PM Modi to reject Prof Ramgopal Rao’s committee report and strengthen SC, ST, and OBC cells at Higher Education Institutions (HEIs). They had further urged PM Modi to take necessary actions to end the caste discrimination in HEIs and properly implement the reservations in IITs, NITs, IISERs, IISc, IIMs, central universities, and other higher educational Institutes.