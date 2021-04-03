Shimla: Amid rising coronavirus cases, all educational institutions in Himachal Pradesh will remain closed till April 15. Earlier the Jairam Thakur-led government had ordered the closure of educational institutions till April 4, but now the closure has been extended till April 15. “All educational institutions, schools/colleges/universities/institutions will remain closed up to 15th April. All teaching/non-teaching staff will however continue to attend their respective institutions”, the state government said. Also Read - Woman Slaps Revenue Officer's Aide For Allegedly Harassing Her in Himachal Pradesh's Sirmaur

"Schools/Institutions having residential facilities need not close hostel facilities but must observe SOPs issued by Ministry of Health for COVID-19. Educational institutions earmarked as exam centers shall be properly sanitized prior to being used as exam centers", it read.

Furthermore, it added, "Students of classes having their scheduled exams in near future can visit school/educational institute to clear doubts with the written consent of parents/guardian. All coaching centers to prepare for competitive exams & nursing/medical/dental colleges will remain open."

In a bid to break the chain of transmission, the state government has already put restrictions on social gatherings. The state currently has over 32,000 cases.