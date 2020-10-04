New Delhi: All government and private schools in Delhi will remain closed till October 31 in view of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia announced on Sunday. Also Read - Neha Kakkar To Tie The Knot With Longtime Friend Rohanpreet Singh By This Month End?

The announcement put an end to the speculations of parents and students who wondered if there was to be a partial reopening of schools, as mentioned in the ‘Unlock 5’ guidelines by the Union Home Ministry. Also Read - Unlock 5: Flexible Attendance, Masks Mandatory; Education Ministry Issues Guidelines For Reopening Schools

A detailed order in the regard will be issued soon, Sisodia said.

Notably, the Education Ministry last evening released guidelines for reopening of schools October onwards while leaving the final decision-making authority to individual states.

Students can come to school but they will need a written consent of their parents or guardians. Online learning will still be encouraged in case students decide not to come to school, the order stated.

While Uttar Pradesh has decided to resume classes in a graded manner from October 15, all other states and UTs have kept the educational institutions, schools shut until the end of the month, following the rise in COVID-19 cases across the country.