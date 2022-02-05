Pune: All schools and colleges in the Pune district will be allowed to open for the regular schedule of “full-day” from Monday (February 7), announced Ajit Pawar, Deputy Chief Minister of Maharashtra on Saturday. Schools and colleges in Pune were reopened on February 1 after the COVID-19 situation in the district came under control.Also Read - Maharashtra Man Uses Wife's Aadhaar Card to Check Into Hotel With Girlfriend, Booked

However, till now, classes 1 to 8 were only allowed to run for four hours (half-day), while classes 9 to 10 were permitted to run as per the regular schedule. In the earlier order, the Deputy Chief Minister had asked schools to seek parents’ opinions regarding the reopening of the educational institution. “Consent from parents will be required to attend the school,” he had said. Also Read - Maharashtra Relaxes Covid Restrictions In 11 Districts; Pools, Theatres To Open At 50% Capacity

All schools for all classes in the Pune district are allowed to open full day (regular hours) from Monday, 7th February: Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit Pawar pic.twitter.com/Hqaowrz8YP — ANI (@ANI) February 5, 2022

Pawar further expressed concerns about the shortage of COVID-19 vaccine for 15-17 age in the Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad area. He said vaccines are out of stock and the new batch will arrive on Monday. “It has come to notice that vaccine stock for 15-17 age group isn’t enough in Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad. The stock is not there even for today and tomorrow, new stock will be received by Monday. This is leading to less vaccination of this age group in this area,” said the Deputy Chief Minister.

According to Pawar, reopening schools for Class 9 and above would help in increasing vaccination. For colleges, students who have received both doses of vaccines will only be allowed to attend offline classes.

Schools across the state were closed in the first week of January due to a spike in the coronavirus cases and in the wake of the emergence of the highly infectious Omicron variant.

Earlier on Thursday, the Union Education Ministry released the guidelines for reopening of schools, which remain closed in view of the Covid-19 pandemic. The ministry, however, said the students willing to study from home with the consent of the parents may be allowed to do so.

Key Points Of Guideline Issued By Centre

Ministry asked school authorities to ensure and monitor proper cleaning and sanitation facilities in the school.

Social distancing have to be maintained in the staff rooms, office area, assembly hall and other common areas

Teachers should ensure maintaining at least six feet distance between students in the seating plan

Schools have been prohibited to undertake school events where social distancing is not possible

Centre asked schools to maintain flexible, staggered and reduced timings for different classes

Mandatory for all students and staff to arrive at school wearing a face cover/mask and continue wearing it all through

Sanitation of school transportation on a regular basis

Social Distancing to be maintained during the distribution of PM POSHAN (Mid-day meal)

School driver and conductor shall maintain social distancing at all times and ensure social distancing among students in the bus/cab

Ensure adequate distance between beds in hostels

Social distancing must be maintained all the time in hostels

Screening of every boarder to be done before they start staying at the hostel

States/UTs to take the consent of parents/guardian before their child/ward begins attending schools

Students willing to study from home with the consent of the parents may be allowed to do so

Allow flexibility in attendance

Make a Comprehensive Alternative Calendar of Activities for the whole year with learning outcomes in focus

Conduct mock safety drills on how to keep safe from COVID-19 to ensure sensitization and awareness

Focus on the most vulnerable students (homeless/migrated students, students with disabilities and students directed affected by COVID-19 through a family death or hospitalization) to prioritize their needs

Ensure provision of assistive devices and learning content as per the needs of the CwSN

