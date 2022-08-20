Himachal Weather Update: Schools in Himachal Pradesh’s Mandi and Kullu districts will remain closed today due to ongoing incessant rains, a administration official informed. “In view of incessant rains in Mandi for the past two days and the weather forecast of heavy rainfall in the next 24 hours, it has been decided that all the government and private educational institutions except colleges and ITI in Mandi district shall remain closed on August 20,” stated the official order issued by District Deputy Commissioner cum District Magistrate Arindam ChaudharyAlso Read - Himachal Passes Stringent 'Mass Conversion' Bill, Raises Punishment For Forced Religion Change. Read Details

The order further stated that all the anganwadi centres in Himachal Pradesh' mandi will remain closed. The heads of schools and principals have been asked to strictly comply with the order and ensure the schools are closed as a matter of public safety.

Meanwhile, three persons are missing after a house collapsed early Saturday morning during a landslide triggered by heavy rains in the Chamba district of the state, officials said.The incident took place around 4:30 am this morning at village Banet, in Chowari tehsil of the district, officials of the Chamba district emergency operation centre (DEOC) said.

A search operation has been initiated with the help of personnel of the police and revenue department, according to DEOC officials.Also, this morning a flash flood occurred in the Mandi district of the state in the early hours, causing water to enter houses and shops, trapping residents and damaging vehicles parked on the road, officials said today.The incident affected places at Balh, Sadar, Thunag, Mandi and Lamathach in the district, a bulletin by the Himachal Pradesh-State Emergency Response Support System stated.

