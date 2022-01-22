New Delhi: The Tamil Nadu government said all semester exams in colleges across the state will be held online in view of the coronavirus situation. Tamil Nadu Higher Education Minister K Ponmudy announced that semester exams from February 1 to February 20 will be held in an online mode while the exams for the final semester (after June) will be held physically.Also Read - Elon Musk Loves This Viral Video of Baby Ape Playing, Compares it With Son X

"Semester exams in colleges of Tamil Nadu will be held online from February 1 to February 20. The exams for the final semester (after June) will be held physically," State Higher Education Minister K Ponmudi said, news agency ANI reported.

The Tamil Nadu higher education minister also said that a decision on the reopening of colleges across the state will be taken after February 20. "The government will take a decision regarding opening colleges after February 20," Ponmudy said.

This comes as Tamil Nadu witnessed a surge in COVID-19 cases in the past few days. On Friday, Tamil Nadu recorded 29,870 coronavirus infections, pushing the caseload to 30,72,666 while 33 more fatalities took the death toll to 37,145 as the state continued to report an upward tick in new COVID-19 cases.

Recoveries went up to 28,48,163 with 21,684 people getting discharged in the last 24 hours leaving 1,87,358 active cases, a medical bulletin said.

Chennai accounted for the majority of new coronavirus infections with 7,038 followed by Coimbatore 3,653, Chengalpet 2,250, Kanyakumari 1,248, Thiruvallur 1,016, and Salem 1,009 while the remaining was spread across other districts.