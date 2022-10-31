Allahabad HC recruitment 2022: The Allahabad High Court has issued a notification to invite applications for recruitment to various posts of Stenographer Grade-III, Group ‘C’ Clerical Cadre, Group ‘D’ Cadre and Driver (Category ‘C’ Grade IV). The candidates who are eligible and interested can apply for the post online at recruitment.nta.nic.in.Also Read - UP Police Constable Recruitment: Apply for 534 Sports Quota Posts | Check Qualification and Other Details

The candidates must note that the online application process is underway and the deadline for the submission of the application form is November 13.

Allahabad HC recruitment 2022: Key Details

This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill a total of 3932 vacancies Of 3932 vacancies 1186 vacancies are for the post of Stenographer Grade-III 1021 vacancies are for Group ‘C’ Clerical Cadre Posts 26 vacancies are for Driver (Category ‘C’ Grade IV) 1699 vacancies are for Group ‘D’ Cadre Posts

Allahabad HC recruitment 2022 application fee:

For the Stenographer Grade-III post the application fee is ₹1000 for f General (UR), O.B.C. and E.W.S. Category.

For the Junior Assistant & Paid Apprentices post the application fee is ₹850 for General (UR), O.B.C. and E.W.S. Category.

For the Group ‘D’ posts the application fee is ₹800.

Allahabad HC recruitment 2022: How to apply

For the convenience of the candidates, we have mentioned the steps via which the candidates can apply for the positions