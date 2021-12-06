Allahabad High Court Admit Card 2021: The Allahabad High Court has released the admit card for the recruitment of Additional Private Secretary, Computer Assistant posts on its official website. Candidates who have applied for the post can download their admit cards from the Allahabad High Court’s official web portal allahabadhighcourt.in.Also Read - OSSC Answer Key 2021 Released For Junior Stenographer Post at ossc.gov.in | Raise Objections By Dec 7

Visit the Allahabad High Court’s official web portal, allahabadhighcourt.in.

Now click on the ‘ Recruitment ‘option given below the homepage.

‘option given below the homepage. You will be redirected to a new page.

Click on the link that reads, ”Download Allahabad High Court Admit Card 2021’ for the post applied for.

Enter the application number, date of birth, security pin, and click on submit button.

The admit card will appear displayed.

Save, Download, and take a printout of the Allahabad High Court Admit Card 2021 for future reference.

For the convenience of the students, we have mentioned the direct link through which the candidates can download the Allahabad High Court Admit Card 2021.

Click Here: Download the Allahabad High Court Admit Card 2021 for the Computer Assistant Posts.

Click Here: Download the Allahabad High Court Admit Card 2021 for the Additional Private Secretary Posts.