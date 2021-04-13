New Delhi: The Allahabad High Court has directed the Central Government and Indian Counsel for Medical Research to consider giving vaccination to students pursuing higher education and giving board examinations amid the growing number of COVID-19 cases in India. Also Read - COVID-19 Expert Analysis: What Are The Symptoms of Coronavirus?

"Central Government and Indian Counsel for Medical Research must rethink for extending the benefit of vaccination to students pursuing higher education and those appearing in Board examination of high school and intermediate looking to the large scale infection in population of younger generation. If the Board and other examination conducting bodies are going for offline examination then government must explore viability to extend benefit of vaccination to such students as well", the Court observed according to Live Law.