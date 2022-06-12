Allahabad University Admissions 2022: The University of Allahabad has started the application process for postgraduate, research, and other courses, for the 2022-23 academic session. Interested and eligible students can apply online through the official website — aupravesh2022.in.As per the official notification, the registration process will end on July 1, 2022. For more details, please scroll down.Also Read - SBI SCO Recruitment 2022: Registration Process For 32 Posts Ends Today | Check Salary, Application Link Here

Allahabad University Admissions 2022: Check Important Dates

Opening of Online Registration: June 11, 2022

Closing of Online Registration and payment: July 1, 2022

Opening of Downloading Admit Cards Online: To be announced later

Date of Entrance Test: To be announced later

Allahabad University Admissions 2022: Check Courses Here

According to the official notification, courses for which the registration process has started are: B.Ed., L.L.M., M.Ed., MBA, PGAT, LL.B. (Hons.), BCA, B.Voc. Food Processing and Technology, BA Media Studies, B. Voc in Media Production, BA Fashion Design and Technology, MCA, M.Sc. Food Technology, M. Voc in Media Studies, PGDCA, B. Voc. Degree Programme in Software Development.

Allahabad University Admissions 2022: Check Examination Centre

The University of Allahabad will conduct online and offline examinations for PG and other professional courses. The online and offline exams will be held in Prayagraj, Lucknow, Kanpur, Gorakhpur, Varanasi, Bareilly, and New Delhi. However, exams in only online mode will be held in Patna, Bhopal, Kolkata, and Thiruvananthapuram.

Allahabad University Admissions 2022: How to Apply Online?