Allahabad University Admissions 2022: The University of Allahabad has started the application process for postgraduate, research, and other courses, for the 2022-23 academic session. Interested and eligible students can apply online through the official website — aupravesh2022.in.As per the official notification, the registration process will end on July 1, 2022. For more details, please scroll down.
Allahabad University Admissions 2022: Check Important Dates
- Opening of Online Registration: June 11, 2022
- Closing of Online Registration and payment: July 1, 2022
- Opening of Downloading Admit Cards Online: To be announced later
- Date of Entrance Test: To be announced later
Allahabad University Admissions 2022: Check Courses Here
According to the official notification, courses for which the registration process has started are: B.Ed., L.L.M., M.Ed., MBA, PGAT, LL.B. (Hons.), BCA, B.Voc. Food Processing and Technology, BA Media Studies, B. Voc in Media Production, BA Fashion Design and Technology, MCA, M.Sc. Food Technology, M. Voc in Media Studies, PGDCA, B. Voc. Degree Programme in Software Development.
Allahabad University Admissions 2022: Check Examination Centre
The University of Allahabad will conduct online and offline examinations for PG and other professional courses. The online and offline exams will be held in Prayagraj, Lucknow, Kanpur, Gorakhpur, Varanasi, Bareilly, and New Delhi. However, exams in only online mode will be held in Patna, Bhopal, Kolkata, and Thiruvananthapuram.
Allahabad University Admissions 2022: How to Apply Online?
- Visit the official website aupravesh2022.in
- On the homepage, click on the link that reads, “List of Application Forms.”
- Now choose the course and click on the ‘Proceed’ option.
- Click on the Registration option.
- Enter the registration details.
- Fill out the application form by uploading the necessary documents.
- Pay the application fee and submit the form.
- Download the submitted application form and take a printout of it for future reference.