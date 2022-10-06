Allahabad/Uttar Pradesh: Amid the ongoing protest over the 400 per cent hike in fees, Vice-Chancellor of Allahabad University has announced fee reimbursement for all ‘talented students’. “The university is proceeding towards new heights. And while doing so, it is welcoming all talented students to study at the university. Fees and hostel shouldn’t be hindrances”, the VC said in a tweet posted by the University on its official handle.Also Read - Allahabad University Fee Hike: Students Storm Varsity's Building; 12 Detained

Furthermore, the VC asserted that the varsity will reimburse any talented students who are unable to pay their tuition due to a financial crunch. Besides their other requirements will also be taken care of. Moreover, the students were asked to complete the form provided by the Dean of Student Welfare’s office and submit it within 15 working days. Also Read - Allahabad University Student Attempts Self-Immolation During Protest Against '400% Fee Hike'

Also Read - Allahabad University Fee Hike: Priyanka Gandhi Vadra Demands Rollback, Calls It Anti-Youth

STUDENTS CONTINUE TO PROTEST AGAINST 400% HIKE

Meanwhile, it has been nearly a month since the students of Allahabad University have been protesting against the 400% hike in fees. A series of meetings between the students and the district and university administration have proved inconclusive.

Ajay Yadav ‘Samrat’, who is leading the agitation, said, “The hike in fees is completely unacceptable. Students from economically weak backgrounds come here to study and make a future for themselves but the university administration obviously does not care for them. Our agitation will continue till the hike is rolled back.”

In the past few days, agitating students have tried various ways of protest. They tried to take “bhu-samadhi” (voluntarily burying themselves alive) earlier this week to push their demand. A group of students have been on a relay hunger strike.

The protestors were, however, stopped by police personnel, who pulled them out of the ditches that were dug by students near the university’s Union Hall.

This led to a scuffle between the police and the student leaders. Fortunately, no student sustained any serious injury during the incident.

In September, one student reportedly committed suicide to register his protest but the varsity administration claimed that the student Ashutosh Tiwari was not a student of the Allahabad University and was staying in the Tarachand hostel illegally. The university in a statement said that a probe had been ordered into the incident.