The Allahabad University is all set to conduct the Allahabad University Exams 2021 for undergraduate and postgraduate students from April 3, 2021. The varsity has already started the mock test to make students familiarize with the exam format. The candidates must note that they would be able to appear for the University of Allahabad mock test on the official website, allduniv.ac.in. The examination will be conducted in open-book format. On March 28, 2021, the university had released the detailed guidelines on the conduct of Allahabad University Exams 2021.

For the convenience of the students, we have mentioned the steps through which the candidates can check the instructions for Mocktest:

Visit the website of Allahabad University as mentioned above.

Click on the link, “University of Allahabad MOCKTEST” flashing on the top of homepage.

On the new window, enter the login credentials.

Click on the login tab and appear for the mock test.

The university aims to accustom students on the exam pattern through the mock test. Some of the steps involved in Allahabad University Exams 2021 are question paper downloading, writing the answers, scanning and uploading the answer sheets. As per the guidelines, students will be given 3 hours to write the examination and an additional 30 minutes to upload the answer sheets.