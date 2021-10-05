New Delhi: Allahabad University has extended its deadline till October 7 to submit the application form for several undergraduate and postgraduate courses. Interested candidates can now check the application form on the official website at allduniv.ac.in. Previously, the deadline to submit the application form was October 3. Candidates planning to appear for the exams must check the eligibility criteria of the desired programme.Also Read - DU Admissions 2021: Varsity to Begin Admission Process For UG Programme on Oct 4; Check List of Documents Required

The last date for the registration process and the fee submission

for the Undergraduates, Postgraduates and Professional Courses in University of Allahabad for the academic session 2021-22 has been extended to 7 October'21.

Check the website for detailshttps://t.co/IhWIV1WC2X pic.twitter.com/rITwVllrOw — University of Allahabad (@UoA_Official) October 2, 2021

Visit the official website allduniv.ac.in.

Click on the option that reads ”Admission 2021.”

Based on the desired programme, click on either UGAT and PGAT.

Now register and create an account by providing the essential credentials.

Now log in to the created account and fill in the necessary details to apply for the desired course.

Upload, submit the documents such as mark sheets and ID proof.

Pay the application form fee. Your application form will successfully be submitted.

Now download, save and take a printout of the form for future reference.

Note, the Allahabad University entrance exams will be held both online as well as offline mode. The candidate can choose the mode of examination he is comfortable with. Meanwhile, the examination dates have not been announced yet.