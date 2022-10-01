Prayagraj: Police on Saturday detained at least 12 Allahabad University students after they stormed into a building and lay under their siege two professors as part of their agitation against fee hike, police said to news agency PTI. The agitating students stormed the Faculty Recruitment Cell (FRC) building near the proctor’s office in the afternoon and allegedly gheraoed Professor Manmohan Krishna and Professor Ashish Saxena after which the university administration called the police, police said.Also Read - FCI Category 3 Recruitment 2022: Hurry Up! Apply For 5043 Posts Till Oct 05 at fci.gov.in

"About 12 students were taken into custody for gherao of two professors of the university during their agitation," Ram Mohan Roy, Station House Officer (SHO), Colonelganj Police Station, said. According to University Public Relations Officer Jaya Kapoor, the agitators were demanding withdrawal of the fee hike.

The protesters also called the admission committee over the phone and threatened that if the fee hike is not rolled back and the admission process continued, then the admission committee will also be gheraoed. At around 4:00 PM, with the help of the police, both the professors were rescued from these students, the PRO added.

Ajay Yadav Samrat, a student, who has been on hunger strike against the fee hike, however alleged that the students were called by the university administration for talks, but they were made to sit in a room and handed over to the police.

Former Vice-President of the Students’ Union on Fee Hike

Akhil Yadav, a former vice-president of the students’ union, said that on one hand the university administration opens the way for talks and on the other it starts the admission process. He said the administration got the police to “arrest” the students when they went to them for talks. Yadav also said that if the fee hike is not reversed, the responsibility of whatever happens on the campus will be Vice Chancellor’s. He also gave the names of the students who were allegedly arrested by the police.

Allahabad University Fee Hike: Why are Students Protesting?

For the past 25 days, Allahabad University students have been protesting against fee hike. The university’s undergraduate level education fees, which were previously Rs 975 per student per year, have recently been increased by more than 300 percent to Rs 4,151 per year.