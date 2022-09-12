Allahabad: Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Monday came out in the support of students protesting the controversial fee hike in Allahabad University and demanded a rollback of the decision.Also Read - Priyanka Gandhi Dragged Into Police Van As Congress Leaders Detained During Protest Against Price Rise, Unemployment

"400% fee hike in Allahabad University is another anti-youth move of BJP government. Children from ordinary families of UP-Bihar come here to study. By increasing the fees, the government will take away a big source of education from these youth," Vadra said in a tweet in Hindi. The government should immediately withdraw the decision of increasing the fees after listening to the students, she added.

इलाहाबाद विवि में 400% फीस वृद्धि भाजपा सरकार का एक और युवा विरोधी कदम है। यहां यूपी-बिहार के साधारण परिवारों के बच्चे पढ़ने आते हैं। फीस वृद्धि कर सरकार इन युवाओं से शिक्षा का एक बड़ा जरिया छीन लेगी। सरकार को छात्र-छात्राओं की बात सुनकर फीस वृद्धि का फैसला तुरंत वापस लेना चाहिए pic.twitter.com/Z28494Oxw5 — Priyanka Gandhi Vadra (@priyankagandhi) September 12, 2022



Several student bodies have been protesting against the proposed fee hike of courses from the 2022-23 session at Allahabad University. AU vice-chancellor Prof Sangita Srivastava has justified the need for hiking the fee, which has been done after several decades.

The top-most decision-making body of Allahabad University (AU)— Executive Council (EC)— approved the proposal of hiking the fee of different courses being offered by the central varsity, on August 31.