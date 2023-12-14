Home

Allahabad University: MA Student Injured In Explosion While Making Bomb in Hostel Room

Prayagraj: An Allahabad University student was grievously injured when a bomb he was allegedly making in his hostel room exploded in his hand on Wednesday evening, police said. It was not known immediately why the student was making the bomb.

Prabhat Yadav, an MA student of Allahabad University, was making a bomb in his room in P C Banerjee Hostel when it exploded, badly injuring his right hand, Assistant Commissioner of Police (Shivkuti) Rajesh Kumar Yadav was quoted as saying to news agency PTI. He has been admitted to the SRN Hospital in critical condition. Meanwhile, another student suffered minor injuries in the incident, the officer further said. A case will soon be registered in the matter against Prabhat Yadav, the officer added.

