New Delhi: Allahabad University has released its admit cards for Post Graduate Aptitude Exam(PGAT) 2021 entrance exam. Eligible candidates can download their admit cards from the official website of the University of Allahabad which is at allduniv.ac.in. Earlier, Allahabad University has extended its deadline till October 7 to submit the application form for several undergraduate and postgraduate courses.

The exams are scheduled to begin on Oct 18, 2021. According to the official notification, the Allahabad University admit cards 2021 f0r PGAT exam was likely to be issued one week before the date of examination. The Under Graduate Aptitude Exam(UGAT) admit card is expected to be issued by the third week of Oct 2021. Although there has been no official update made by the authorities regarding the UGAT exams, admit cards, and scheduled date.

The Under Graduate Aptitude Exam(UGAT) will be held for 2 hours duration. The exam will consist of 150 multiple choice questions, each carrying 2 marks. Dendepending upon the number of subjects chosen by the candidate, the PGAT entrance exam paper will have 100 or 150 questions.

Allahabad University UGAT/PGAT entrance exam 2021: Key points you need to know

The admit card of UGAT will be released one week before the exam.

You can download the PGAT admit card from the official website allduniv.ac.in.

To access the admit card, every candidate must have credentials such as the candidate’s login id and password.

Only those candidates admit cards have been issued who have completed their registration form.

Note, the admit card will not send by post. Download the admit card from the official website.

The test centre mentioned on the admit card will not be changed.

Note, every candidate appearing for the exams must read the instructions given on the admit card. Carry your admit card to the exam hall. Those candidates who faces issues while downloading the admit card must contact the UOA Help desk by dialling +91-9453819323, 9453819324, and 9455874513. For more updates, keep track of the official website of the University.