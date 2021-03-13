Allahabad University Exams 2021: Allahabad University has announced the exam dates for the University Undergraduate and Postgraduate programmes scheduled to be held from March 2021 onwards. Students can visit the official website at allduniv.ac.in and check the schedule for Allahabad University UG and PG odd semester courses. Also Read - Allahabad University’s UG Annual Exams Begin From April 15 | Check Complete Schedule Here

The official notification states that exams will be held in three shifts online. The shift timings will be as follows: 1) 8 am to 10 am @) second shift from 11 am to 1 pm 3) 3rd shift from 2 pm to 4 pm.

Direct Link to download the schedule for Allahabad University Exams for UG, PG programmes

Key points to know About Allahabad University Exams 2021:

1) Students can download the question paper at 8 am, 11 am, and 2 pm with the help of the link on the exam portal.

2) Be careful while selecting your paper and subject.

3) Duration of the exam will be of 2 hours while 30 minutes will be given for submission of a single pdf copy of the answer scripts.

4) A candidate has to answer only four questions and a new question should be started from a new page. Students should use black pen for better scanned results.

5) Students must use A4 size paper as answer scripts with maximum of 12 pages.