New Delhi: The Allahabad University (AU) on Thursday released the complete schedule of the annual examinations for undergraduate courses and said the exams for the academic session 2020-21 will be held in online mode from April 15. As per the notification issued by the university, the detailed schedule of the examination has been released by Ramendra Singh, controller of examinations for the benefit of students. Also Read - Final-year Examination: Allahabad University to Hold Exams in Online Mode | This is What Students Have to do

Allahabad University’s UG Annual Exams: Complete Schedule Also Read - Haryana BSEH Board Class 10, Class 12 Exam 2020: Pending Exams to be Conducted in July - Check Details Here

As per the notification, the examinations for second and third-year students of undergraduate courses including BA, BSc, BSc Home Science and BCom will be held between April 15 and June 1. Also Read - UP On High Alert after JNU Attack, Cops Asked to Monitor Activities on College Campuses

Important details about the examination

1) The UG exams will be held over a period of around 45 days

2) The university said that only four questions will be asked in the exam and students will have to solve all four questions in just 12 pages of the answer-sheet.

3) As per updates, a page limit of three pages per question has been set by the respective departments.

4) the guidelines from the university stated that the answer to a new question has to be written on a new page.

5) However, the time duration of the written examination has been fixed at two hours only.

6) The maximum marks of each question will be decided by the departments concerned.