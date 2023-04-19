Home

Allow Students To Write Exams In Local Languages Even If Course Is In English: UGC To Universities

New Delhi: The University Grants Commission has asked universities to allow students to write exams in local languages even if the course is offered in English medium. It said that higher education institutions play an important role in preparing textbooks and supporting the teaching-learning process in the mother tongue/local languages.

According to Chairman Jagadesh Kumar it is necessary to strengthen these efforts and “promote such initiatives as writing textbooks in the mother tongue/local languages and encouraging their use in teaching, including translating standard books from other languages”.

“Therefore, the commission requests that students in your university be allowed to write the answers in local languages in examinations even if the programme is offered in English medium, and promote translation of original writing in local languages and use local language in the teaching-learning process at universities,” it said.

CUET PG 2023 registration deadline extended

Meanwhile, the National Testing Agency (NTA) has extended the registration deadline for the Common University Entrance Test (CUET-PG) 2023 examination until May 5, 2023. According to Kumar, CUET PG 2023 candidates will be given time till 9:50 pm on May 5 to apply for the post graduate entrance exam.

Applications are being accepted on the official website — cuet.nta.nic.in.Kumar says the decision to extend the registration date was taken keeping in mind that several universities joined the CUET PG exam a little after the registration process commenced.

“Many new universities / institutions / autonomous colleges / organisations have also joined CUET (PG) – 2023. In order to ensure that more options are available to the applicants for choosing courses / programmes of various newly added universities / institutions / autonomous colleges / organisations from all over the Country, it has been decided to extend the online Application Form for the CUET (PG) – 2023,” Kumar told media outlets.The original schedule for applications had April 19 as the last date, but with the extension, students who have submitted the applications and wish to add courses can also do so now. An extra fee will be applicable for the inclusion of new courses.

