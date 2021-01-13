New Delhi: Trying its hand in virtual learning activities, Amazon.com Inc on Wednesday said it has launched an online academy to give training to students for one of India’s most competitive college entrance tests. Also Read - CLAT 2021 Postponed Due To Clash With CBSE Board Exams, To Be Held On This Date Now

Known as Amazon Academy, the website is available as an Android smartphone app and it has been designed to offer learning material, live lectures and assessments to help students prepare for the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE). This new learning app will help students get entry into top engineering schools across India. Also Read - JEE Main 2021: NTA Asks Candidates To Submit Category Certificates Along With Application Form, Details Here

Issuing a statement, Amazon India said that the e-learning content on the platform is currently available free and will remain free for the next few months. Also Read - JEE Main 2021: What Are The Advantages of Multiple Sessions? Can Fees be Paid Together For Four Sessions? NTA Answers FAQs

Every year, nearly two million aspirants prepare themselves to get admission to coveted undergraduate engineering courses and they take the government-run JEE, for which some take additional classes with private tutors. In this pandemic time, many of such tuition centres have either moved online or shut during the pandemic.

Indian ed-tech startups such as Unacademy, Vedantu and market leader BYJU’s have raised $2.22 billion in 2020, about four times the amount raised a year earlier, according to the Indian Private Equity and Venture Capital Association and PGA Labs.

As per updates, BYJU’s, backed by US investment firm Tiger Global, and SoftBank-backed Unacademy raised the most capital last year, at $1.35 billion and $264 million, respectively.

Education consultancy RedSeer estimates that the country’s online education market for grades 1 to 12 should expand six-fold to $1.7 billion by 2022, while the market for students beyond grade 12 is set to nearly quadruple to $1.8 billion.