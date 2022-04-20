Ambedkar University Delhi (AUD) Recruitment 2022: The Broadcast Engineering Consultants India Limited(BECIL) has invited online applications from candidates to apply for the posts of Section Officer. A total of 04 vacant posts will be filled through this recruitment drive. Note selected candidates will be appointed at Dr. B.R Ambedkar University, Delhi. Candidates are required to apply online through the website www.becil.com only. No other means/mode of application will be accepted.Also Read - Bank of India Recruitment 2022: Notification Out For 696 Posts on bankofindia.co.in| Apply From This Date

Important Dates

The online application will begin: April 18, 2022

Last date for submission of application forms: April 30, 2022

Vacancy Details

Section Officer: 04 posts

Eligibility Criteria

To apply for the post, a candidate must fulfill the given eligibility criteria.

Education Qualification: Post graduate degree with at least 50% marks with 3 years' experience in a responsible position equivalent to Sr. Assistant Level (PB-2 + GP 4200) in Universities/Institutions of Higher learning / Govt. Departments / Comparable experience in a reputed private organization in the relevant field. OR

Graduate with at least 50% marks with five years’ experience in a responsible position equivalent to Sr. Assistant level (PB-2 + GP 4200) in Universities/Institutions of Higher learning/Govt. Departments/ Comparable experience in a reputed private organizations in the relevant field.

Expected Salary:

Selected Candidates will receive a salary of Rs 53,000.

Selection Procedure:

Selection will be made as per the prescribed norms and requirements of the job. No TA/DA will be paid for attending the test/ written exam/ interview/ joining the duty on selection.

Application Fee

Category-wise registration & application processing is given below:

General – Rs.750/- (Rs. 500/- extra for every additional post applied)

OBC – Rs.750/-(Rs. 500/- extra for every additional post applied)

SC/ST – Rs.450/-(Rs. 300/- extra for every additional post applied)

Ex-Serviceman – Rs.750/-(Rs. 500/- extra for every additional post applied)

Women – Rs.750/-(Rs. 500/- extra for every additional post applied)

EWS/PH – Rs.450/-(Rs. 300/- extra for every additional post applied)

How to Apply Online?

Candidates are required to apply online through website www.becil.com or https://becilregistration.com only. No other means/mode of application will be accepted.